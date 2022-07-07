Apple has a new security mode for iPhone and Mac

Apple announced a new protection mode to give your iPhone, iPad and Mac extra security.

This is a new tool called “Isolation Mode”, which will be implemented in iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura.

This is Apple’s new isolation mode

All mobiles have security tools that protect users from intruders and malware, but Apple wants to go one step further.

You want to provide an extreme layer of security with your isolation mode:

Isolation mode offers an optional extreme level of security for the few users who, due to their status or work, may be victims of attacks with the most sophisticated digital threats, such as those from NSO Group and other private entities that develop mercenary-backed spyware. state.

So this tool is intended for a specific group of users who are facing targeted cyberattacks. Once activated, Isolation Mode offers a number of protections.

For example, links and some types of files sent through the Messages app will be blocked from previewing. On the other hand, requests for Apple services such as FaceTime will not be allowed if the user did not initiate the process.

It will also not be possible to install configuration profiles, for example, those created through a VPN. In other words, when the isolation mode is activated, you will see that the device will automatically block a series of actions that could put the security of the system at risk without the user noticing it and being able to take quick measures.

One detail to keep in mind is that this protection can only be activated on devices with iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura. You just have to go to Settings >> Privacy and Security. In that section you will find the option “Activate isolation mode”.