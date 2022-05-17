Apple has a new dynamic for the automatic renewal of subscriptions

Apple has changed one point regarding app subscriptions through the App Store.

A new measure that may affect distracted users, as there is a new rule regarding the automatic renewal of subscriptions.

You could pay for an increase in your subscription without realizing it

When the expiration date of a subscription approaches, and renewing it involves an increase in price, Apple notifies the user in advance. It is not only intended to warn of the price change, but it is also an alert to manually renew the subscription.

In other words, if the price changes on renewal, Apple does not carry out this process automatically and the user will have to explicitly indicate that they want to continue with the subscription. It is this dynamic that will change with the update to the App Store rules.

With this update, under certain specific conditions and with prior notice to the user, developers may also offer an auto-renewing subscription price increase, without the need for action by the user and without interruption of service.

So from now on, Apple will continue to notify users in advance about automatic renewal when it involves a price change, but will not stop the subscription. So if you haven’t seen the App Store notifications, you’ll find yourself on your card with an increased subscription.

Apple mentions that this change is due to users forgetting that they have to renew the subscription and encountering a service interruption, forcing them to go through the process again.

One detail to keep in mind is that the new dynamics will not be applied in all cases. For example, to be considered under this new system, the increase for a monthly subscription must not exceed 50% of the subscription or be more than 5 dollars, and there can be no more than one increase per year.