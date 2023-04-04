Apple Halts M2 Chip Production Amid Shocking Drop in Mac Demand

- Advertisement -

Apparently, a recent report of which there could still be doubts, reports that the Cupertino company would have put a pause on the production of M2 chips from the beginning of 2023, the main reason being low demand for Macs.

The fall or rise in the sales of a product has a great impact on the supply chain. Since Apple must correspond to the name of the manufacturing line respecting the manufacturing with respect to what the client requests.

Pause in the manufacture of M2 chips by Apple

Through a report it was confirmed that Apple will not be producing M2 chips from the beginning of 2023, justifying that the demand for Macs and MacBooks was no longer on the rise.

- Advertisement -

According the sources of the medium TheElec, the Cupertino company did not continue with the production of “M2 processors for MacBook models in January and February.” Despite having restarted production last month, apparently it would not be in its entirety, but only in half of the manufacturing that was generated during that period of 2022.

The source of TheElec media indicated that the decline in the device market can be reflected in a situation that could be quite problematic, much more than it appeared.

On the other hand, Outsourcing Semiconductor Package Test or OSAT, is a company that indicated earlier this week that TSMC did not report shipments of the M2 processors with 5-nanometer process for the January and February evaluation. Everything seems to indicate that Apple decided to start with the production pause, noting what was previously said in the TheElec report.

- Advertisement -

TheElec’s track record may be fairly stable with regard to supply chain reporting, although this situation may still have some issues to review.

A question difficult to believe?

It may be that at least a good part of these reports are to be believed, as it is true that the company has had some issues regarding its latest products on the market available this past season due to supply issues. However, the production of M2 chips did continue. This “pause” may actually only lasted a short period because Apple already had a good part manufactured.

There are already some analysts who dictate a decline in the PC market. However, Apple has not completely decreased sales during 2022 either. As for the analysts’ predictions, a good series of sales was expected for this first quarter of the year for Macs.

- Advertisement -

Finally, in case this is information that must be believed in its entirety, It is true that multiple leakers and the media have long been aware of a slowdown in regular activity.