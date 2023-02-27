Apple, Google set to expand cellphone production in India: US official

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that Apple and Google set to further expand smartphone production in India. That’s because the US is now working with the “friendshoring” approach.

That is, the US government should encourage local companies to produce their devices in “reliable” countries that are democratic commercial “partners”.

For this, Washington must invest around US$ 200 billion in India within the “Partnership for Infrastructure and Global Investment (PGII) program.

[mb_related_posts1]