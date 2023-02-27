Apple, Google set to expand cellphone production in India: US official

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that Apple and Google set to further expand smartphone production in India. That’s because the US is now working with the “friendshoring” approach.
That is, the US government should encourage local companies to produce their devices in “reliable” countries that are democratic commercial “partners”.
For this, Washington must invest around US$ 200 billion in India within the “Partnership for Infrastructure and Global Investment (PGII) program.
Much of that value goes towards building logistics infrastructure, renewable energy, payment systems and agricultural technology.
Yellen also highlighted the importance of the relationship between the United States and India, noting that the country is New Delhi’s largest trading partner. Another point commented by the secretary is the large exchange of Indian students in US universities.
The secretary believes that the US partnership with India is advantageous for both countries, since there is much greater synergy than what happened in the US relationship with China.
Finally, US businessmen, present at the meeting held in Delhi, were urged to invest in India, since American authorities believe that the country is “very reliable”.
With these statements, market analysts believe that Washington should increase the incentive for manufacturers to abandon Chinese production to invest in factories in India.