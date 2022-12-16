HomeTech GiantsAppleApple, Google and Mozilla are working together to create Speedometer 3.0

Apple, Google and Mozilla are working together to create Speedometer 3.0

Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Apple, Google and Mozilla are working together to create Speedometer 3.0
This Thursday (15), the apple announced that he joined the Google and the mozillaresponsible for the browser firefoxto create the latest version of Speedometer, the software that has become a benchmark for testing the efficiency of browsers.

Apple was instrumental in the development of the first and second versions of the Speedometer program. Now, the third stable build of the software will be made in partnership with the creators of Firefox and Chrome for the next benchmark.


Apple’s WebKit team announced the collaboration with the other two companies on Twitter.

According to its own GitHub page, the Speedometer is a benchmark for web browsers that measures the responsiveness of these applications by timing simulated user interactions across various workloads.

THE second version of Speedometer was released by Apple in January 2018 with some advances and improvements. It is also worth mentioning that Google Chrome overtook Safari in May this year and became the fastest browser on macOS.

And you, have you used the Speedometer? Tell us in the comments down below!

