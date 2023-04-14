Apple glasses will not arrive until 2026 or 2027 at the earliest

- Advertisement -

We continue with the bad news. Of course, they are still rumors so there is still hope that things will change. If yesterday it came to the fore that the next iPhone 15 Pro will not have those dreamed of solid-state buttons, now it turns out that Apple’s glasses will not arrive this year either, but neither will next year. Not even in 2015. They are expected for the year 2026 or even in 2027. A despair.

Apple glasses, the next iPhone 15 Pro and the car have one thing in common: It seems that they will never arrive as they should

Rumors keep coming out, how could it be otherwise. Rumors are important because they tell us what the next devices that may arrive may be like. Normally as the departure date, the rumors are more frequent and accurate. For what we bring you today, are likely to change. If it is true that where they come from, the most normal thing is that they are fulfilled. Kuo is the author, not only telling us that the iPhone 15 Pro will not bring the expected buttons, it also tells us that Apple glasses will not hit the market until at least 2026 or 2027.

This is starting to get frustrating now. I don’t know how long we’ve been talking about glasses and their possible innovation. But now everything seems to be falling off a cliff. Everything is due to the use of a new material. apple is developing metalens technology to replace plastic lens covers on future devices. It would start as replacement covers for Face ID, move on to camera lenses, and finally to augmented reality glasses.

Ming-Chi Kuo claims that, according to their sourcesthe first appearance of metals will go into mass production in 2024 for use as a Face ID cover on the iPad Pro. Considering that if successful, the iPhone will adopt metals for Face ID in 2025 or 2026. So the glasses from Apple would be the following and that is why those dates of a later year are considered. Rather, those years.

It seems a joke, but it is not. It’s very serious. And the way in which the company is addressing the issue is also. We will have to see how this rumor evolves, but it certainly does not look good for users.