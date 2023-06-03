Apple Glass: we already know all the colors of Apple’s first AR headset

- Advertisement -

In just a few days, Apple promises to shake up the AR and VR headset market by presenting its first mixed reality headset, and we already know a little more about it.

Only a few more days to wait before being able to discover Apple’s mixed reality headset. The American giant has been working on this brand new product category for many years now, and it’s June 5 that we should know everything about it.

If the leaks have been rather thin so far, analyst Ross Young had still managed to reveal that the headset will use two 1.41-inch Micro OLED displayse, a technology still very rare on the market that can only be found in overpriced televisions. Each would benefit from a 4K definition, i.e. a resolution of 4000 PPI for each eye, and would offer no less than 5000 nits of brightness.

Apple’s headphones are coming in different colors

Leaker billbil-kun from Dealabs added his stone to the edifice of leaks by announcing that Apple’s headphones will be marketed here in different colors: 6 to be precise. You can choose between the black, blue, grey, green and pink, but the latest colorway has not been revealed.

2 storage configurations will also be offered: 128 GB and 256 GB. It remains to be seen if that will be enough, or if Apple will allow us to increase storage somehow. The headset is likely to be compatible with iCloud, which will allow users to opt for virtual storage.

On the tariff side, many reports indicated a price around 3000 dollars for years now, and it doesn’t seem to have changed much. In France, once the taxes are added, the price could well be prohibitive for many fans from Apple. Keep in mind that this should be a niche product for now.

Either way, the presentation should be done with great fanfare. According to journalist Mark Gurman, Apple built a large structure on the Apple Park campus to provide controlled demonstrations of the device to select conference attendees and media. Apple will focus primarily on FaceTime immersion in VR, Apple TV+ content and games.

However, not everything seems to be going exactly as planned for Apple. Mark Gurman also notes that some testers have also found that the product, which is nearing a development phase called DVT (Design Validation Testing), overheated. We therefore imagine that the device will not be immediately available for sale, while Apple finds a solution to correct this problem.

Apple’s headphones won’t be suitable for everyone

Apple is also consideringinform potential customers with certain medical conditions that they should not purchase or use the device because of the impact augmented reality and virtual reality can have on their health. These include people with Ménière’s disease, previous traumatic brain injury, post-concussion syndrome, migraines and vertigo.

Purchase is also not recommended if you are prone to inner ear infections, suffer from ADHD, anxiety disorders, epilepsy, fainting or seizures. Also avoid the device if you have a pacemaker or are simply pregnant.

Anyway, sthe price should make this headset initially only attractive for developers and professionals. These will be responsible for developing applications for the device, after which Apple can focus its efforts on reducing the price of the technology it embeds to make it accessible to as many people as possible.