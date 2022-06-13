Apple Glass: augmented reality glasses will not be released before 2024

The Apple Glass continue to be talked about. According to an analyst, the connected glasses version of the project would not be announced before the end of 2024. On the other hand, Apple would present a hybrid helmet, which combines augmented and virtual reality, in the first months of the year. next.

Apple is currently developing two different projects related to augmented and virtual reality. The Californian group is developing a mixed reality headset, which will display items using both display technologies. Quite imposing, the helmet would be 100% autonomous.

Apple is also working on connected glasses exclusively devoted to augmented reality. More close to a traditional pair of glasses than a helmet, the project should be closer to Google Glass or AirGlass from Oppo. These two Apple projects are generally referred to as Apple Glass.

No Apple connected glasses before the end of 2024?

According to information from famous financial analyst Jeff Pu, Apple will wait the end of the year 2024 to announce Apple Glass smart glasses. We can expect a presentation during the September keynote or during a second keynote in October/November. Given Apple’s habits, it is not impossible that the arrival on the market will occur several months after the keynote. Will we have to wait until the first half of 2025 to get our hands on the glasses? For now, it’s still a mystery.

Unlike the mixed reality headset, AR (Augmented Reality) connected glasses will be very dependent on the iPhone. Like Apple Watches, they will need an iPhone to work. The glasses will only serve as an accessory by displaying the information of the iPhone in front of the user’s eyes. They will rely on the computing power of the iPhone to manage augmented reality experiences.

On the same theme: Micro LED screen and M1 chip, the Apple Glass virtual reality headset is unveiled

Independent of the iPhone or any, the helmet would be more imposing than the glasses, assures Jeff Pu. The expert believes that the mixed reality headset will arrive in the near future. In his report, he relies on a presentation early next year. This is also the opinion of Ming-Chi Kuo. The analyst expects a presentation as early as January 2023. Apple would organize a keynote exclusively dedicated to its mixed reality headset. The second version of the headset is already scheduled for the end of 2024, alongside the group’s connected glasses.