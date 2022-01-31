Search here...
Tech GiantsApple

Apple gives the ok: on the App Store it is possible to publish apps not listed

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Apple will now allow developers to release apps for iOS, iPadOS and macOS via the App Store as well without necessarily being listed but can only be reached via a direct link. To make them so, developers must first send a request to Apple.

Apps not listed, ideal for “limited audiences”, such as guests of a special event, participants in a research, employees of companies or other, cannot be found via the classic search results, categories or recommendations of the App Store . Since the app will be accessible by anyone with the link, the unlisted distribution is not private. If you need a completely private app, you can do it through Apple Business Manager or Apple School Manager.

Read:

Apple patents a system for making devices communicate at full speed


To be approved by Apple, however, these apps will need to meet some additional requirements. In particular, developers will have to “create a new record for the app in the App Store” , upload the binary code and then set the distribution method, public or private. Developers with already publicly released apps can request to make them private without taking any additional steps. In this case, the link will always remain the same.

Once the request is approved by Apple, the app distribution method will be set to “App not listed”, as will all subsequent updates. Other important thing, all the apps not listed they cannot be in “beta” or “pre-release” state but they will have to be “ready for final distribution”. This requirement would be necessary to avoid attempts to circumvent the rules of the App Store which must necessarily be respected.

Previous articleHow to create a QR code from your mobile so that they connect to your WiFi without typing the password
Abraham

Related articles

Apple

Apple gives the ok: on the App Store it is possible to publish apps not listed

Apple will now allow developers to release apps for iOS, iPadOS and macOS via the App Store as...
Android

How to create a QR code from your mobile so that they connect to your WiFi without typing the password

Surely at some point you have experienced that common situation of having to tell the password...
Tech News

Google solves the problem of Android Auto to receive messages

There are many users who use the Android Auto application on a daily basis to reach their...
Innovación

3 benefits of the RAE and Microsoft alliance for the translation industry

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.