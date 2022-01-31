Apple gives the ok: on the App Store it is possible to publish apps not listed

Apple will now allow developers to release apps for iOS, iPadOS and macOS via the App Store as well without necessarily being listed but can only be reached via a direct link. To make them so, developers must first send a request to Apple.

Apps not listed, ideal for “limited audiences”, such as guests of a special event, participants in a research, employees of companies or other, cannot be found via the classic search results, categories or recommendations of the App Store . Since the app will be accessible by anyone with the link, the unlisted distribution is not private. If you need a completely private app, you can do it through Apple Business Manager or Apple School Manager.