Apple gives the ok: on the App Store it is possible to publish apps not listed

Apple will now allow developers to release apps for iOS, iPadOS and macOS via the App Store as well without necessarily being listed but can only be reached via a direct link. To make them so, developers must first send a request to Apple.
Apps not listed, ideal for “limited audiences”, such as guests of a special event, participants in a research, employees of companies or other, cannot be found via the classic search results, categories or recommendations of the App Store . Since the app will be accessible by anyone with the link, the unlisted distribution is not private. If you need a completely private app, you can do it through Apple Business Manager or Apple School Manager.
To be approved by Apple, however, these apps will need to meet some additional requirements. In particular, developers will have to “create a new record for the app in the App Store” , upload the binary code and then set the distribution method, public or private. Developers with already publicly released apps can request to make them private without taking any additional steps. In this case, the link will always remain the same.
Once the request is approved by Apple, the app distribution method will be set to “App not listed”, as will all subsequent updates. Other important thing, all the apps not listed they cannot be in “beta” or “pre-release” state but they will have to be “ready for final distribution”. This requirement would be necessary to avoid attempts to circumvent the rules of the App Store which must necessarily be respected.
