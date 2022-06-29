Apple Gift Card arrives in Italy: gift card for all Apple products and services

Apple Gift Card and the unified gift card dedicated to all users who use products and services of the Cupertino house . Unified because it allows you to make purchases on the App Store, Apple TV, Apple Music, iTunes, Apple Arcade, in the Apple Store app, on apple.com and in Apple Stores. After the debut in the US market dating back to 2020, the subsequent distribution (2021) also in Canada and Australia, Apple Gift Card is also available in Italy and other European countries including the UK, France, Germany and Spain.

EVERYTHING SIMPLE: FROM TWO GIFT CARDS TO ONE

For the avoidance of doubt, even before the arrival of Apple Gift Card (not to be confused with the Apple Card which is a credit card not yet available in Europe) it was possible to purchase similar gift cards but previously the Cupertino house provided for two distinct ones: an Apple Store Gift Card and an App Store & iTunes. The credit of the former could be spent to make purchases at Apple Stores, but not as a payment method for Apple digital services; the second, on the contrary, could only be used in the App Store for the purchase of digital goods / services, but not in Apple Stores (physical and online).

The new Apple Gift Card simplifies the way to use Apple gift cards and eliminates the risk of confusion between the two previous cards (also considering the fact that they had similar names, but different uses):

Products, accessories, apps, games, music, movies, TV shows, iCloud space and more. With this gift card you can buy everything […] Apple Gift Cards can only be used to purchase products and services in the Apple Stores, Apple Store app, apple.com, App Store, iTunes, Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Books and other platforms owned by Apple. If you receive an Apple Gift Card payment request on a platform not listed above, please report the event to your local authorities.

To buy an Apple Gift Card, simply connect to the official Apple website (link in SOURCE), choose and pay the amount of the gift card (the minimum is 25 euros), select a theme and indicate the data of the recipient who will receive it by email. It will always be possible to check the available balance by entering the gift card PIN code after logging in with your Apple account on a specific page (link in VIA).