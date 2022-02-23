Apple gets serious about AirTags: forgets to track users

It happens from time to time that when a new function or technological device is launched, some use it in a way that was not intended and that even borders on illegality. And this is something that is happening with the Apple AirTags… But, luckily, the Cupertino company is already taking matters into its own hands.

What is happening is that some people are linking some of their devices, such as AirPods, for example, so that they link with the accessories we are talking about -and, in this way, that information can be obtained on what the user does in question-. In other words, we are talking about unwanted tracking or anti-stalking. It is not surprising that the Cupertino company wants to put an end to it and, to begin with, it has already communicated that doing this in a non-permitted way is “likely to be a crime and that in the event of a complaint, the identity of all people can be known, since AirTags are linked to the Apple ID.”

Besides, it has also been known that the North American firm is working on more specific options to correct this and that they will add more security options in the use of the accessories we are talking about. Of course, at the moment the exact date for them to be implemented is not known, but it could be before the summer. And this, more or less, is confirmed by the arrival of the new test version of the iOS 15.4 operating system that Apple has deployed today.

The new options that have been known

One of the most interesting has to do with a message that is received by the owners of the AirTags. If an unidentified device is detected trying to pair with the accessory, notice is received. This is much more specific than what existed previously, where the existence of an unknown element was warned. Now, for example, it indicates that there are some AirPods that are next to you.

Besides, also with the new iOS update the option to remove security alerts has been disabled when detecting an accessory -or tracker- that is nearby, something that some used to make them go unnoticed. Other options are also added in the Find My application that is included in the iPhone and to which the AirTags are linked (such as notifying the user if another of these accessories is nearby and that they can activate searches on the iPhone).

Some other things coming with iOS 15.4

Apart from what has been mentioned, there are other striking improvements that have been made known in this test version, such as the arrival of a new voice for Siri which is always positive to give a feeling of renewal. And, in addition, a better performance of facial recognition (Face ID) when masks are used. The arrival of this new version of the iPhone operating system for all users is expected in March.

