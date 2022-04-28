Apple fixes Studio Display issues with webcam

One of the great surprises of the last Apple event was the presentation of the StudioDisplaya 27-inch 5K display with an A13 Bionic processor and a built-in webcam for video calls.

But when first impressions came with this professional monitor the problems started. More than anything because several users reported that the webcam worked really badly.

The resolution was very low, and Apple promised to fix this issue with the Studio Display’s camera. No sooner said than done: the company has just released an update that will fix this annoying bug.

You can now fix camera bugs on the Apple Studio Display

To say that we are before a optional beta firmware, so it seems that it is not a definitive solution. If nothing else, early adopters who have tried upgrading their professional monitors have seen a noticeable improvement.

It should be remembered that the Studio Display surprised by integrating a camera for video calls. This system offers the Center Stade function included in other products of the brand and in which the camera automatically zooms or cuts so that all people can be seen in the image.

Furthermore, considering that it is This webcam has a 12-megapixel sensor and a 122-degree field of view, as well as an f/2.4 aperture., great image quality was expected. Nothing is further from reality.

Luckily, as reported by The Verge, it seems that this first update has significantly improved the quality of video calls. To do this, Apple has adjusted the contrast, improved the noise level when taking photos, in addition to improving the Center Stage function, which did not work exactly well.

As we were saying, several Twitter users have published images showing that the improvement in the Apple Studio Display has been remarkableoffering a much higher photographic section than that offered by this professional monitor when you take it out of the box.

Still, it looks like the Cupertino-based company has a lot of work ahead of it. And it is that, through the different messages that have been published, although it is true that the camera of Apple’s Studio Display has improved in terms of quality, it is still behind other products of the firm,

In any case, and as we have indicated before, we are facing a beta firmware update, so we will have to wait a few more weeks until the firm of the bitten apple releases the definitive update so that we can finally enjoy a proper webcam when using the Apple Studio Display.

