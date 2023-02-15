Apple Fixes Critical Security Flaw on iPhone, iPad and Mac with iOS 16.3.1 and macOS 13.2.1

Apple detailed the security flaws fixed by iOS 16.3.1 and macOS 13.2.1, updates released last Monday (13) for iPhone, iPad and Mac. Three serious vulnerabilities have been addressed by new software releases to prevent malicious code from running on affected devices. Compromised models include several iPhone, iPad and Mac models that are nearing end of support, including the iPhone 8 and iPad 5th generation. The vulnerabilities affected the systems kernel and Safari’s WebKit engine. Such loopholes allowed hackers to circumvent security and acquire privileges in the core software.

The vulnerabilities were discovered by the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto in Canada and are cataloged in the CVE program under numbers CVE-2023-23514, CVE-2023-23522 and CVE-2023-23529. - Advertisement - As described, CVE-2023-23529 is classified as a zero-day vulnerability, that is, a flaw that may have been actively exploited by hackers, according to Apple. The manufacturer explains that deceptively designed web content could lead to arbitrary code execution on the following devices: iPhone 8 or later

iPad Pro (all models)

iPad Air 3rd generation or later

iPad 5th generation or later

Mac models with macOS Ventura Apple has yet to confirm that there has been serious damage from actively exploiting this vulnerability, but the recommendation is that all users with eligible devices update the software version, which is now available to everyone.

To update your iPhone or iPad, just go to “Settings”, enter the “General” menu and tap “Software Update”. To update the Mac, just click on the menu with the Apple icon, then on “System Settings”, access the “General” tab and click on “Software Update”.

