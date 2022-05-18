Apple Fitness +: voice suggestions arrive for those with vision problems

Apple introduces an interesting new function dedicated to those who have subscribed to the Fitness + program. For those who do not yet know it, this is a subscription service that aims to promote physical exercise to be carried out by following ad hoc courses that can be accessed through iPhone, iPad or Apple TV.

One of the most interesting features of Fitness + is its transversality: the service, in fact, is not dedicated only to those who are already fit, on the contrary. It has programs suitable for everyone, from the most athletic to all those who want to become one.

Precisely with a view to further widening the audience of users, the Cupertino giant introduces on Fitness + the possibility of receive audio prompts, designed to help people who are visually impaired or have poor vision to move better in space, to maintain the right position or the correct trajectory during physical activity.