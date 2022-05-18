Apple Fitness +: voice suggestions arrive for those with vision problems

Apple introduces an interesting new function dedicated to those who have subscribed to the Fitness + program. For those who do not yet know it, this is a subscription service that aims to promote physical exercise to be carried out by following ad hoc courses that can be accessed through iPhone, iPad or Apple TV.
One of the most interesting features of Fitness + is its transversality: the service, in fact, is not dedicated only to those who are already fit, on the contrary. It has programs suitable for everyone, from the most athletic to all those who want to become one.
Precisely with a view to further widening the audience of users, the Cupertino giant introduces on Fitness + the possibility of receive audio prompts, designed to help people who are visually impaired or have poor vision to move better in space, to maintain the right position or the correct trajectory during physical activity.
In summary, the audio suggestions – the introduction of which was communicated to subscribers through an email on the subject – provide the sound description of the movements to be made, displayed on the screen, giving important support to those with severe visual limitations. Just activate them through a very intuitive menu.
- Open the Fitness app
- Tap the Fitness + tab
- Select your workout
- Tap the Editor button
- Tap Audio Suggestions to turn them on or off
- Open the Fitness app
- Select who is training
- Select your workout
- Select the Play button
- Select the Editor button
- Select Audio Suggestions to turn them on or off
For now though, the new feature is active only for those exercises that must be carried out in front of the display. Apple states that audio prompts have not yet been made available for all businesses. For example, meditation, walking and running are currently excluded.
This is not the only demonstration of the attention to the special needs of people with severe sight limitations, Tim Cook and associates have announced for the next few months the introduction of a new function of their devices that through the sensors present (mainly the Lidar) will be able to detect a closed door and warn the visually impaired user of the obstacle.