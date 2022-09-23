Apple Fitness+ soon also without Apple Watch

’s + service will soon also only work with Apple TV or iPhone. Until then, however, an update must first come.

Apple is significantly broadening the target group for its in-house sports service Fitness+. While it was previously essential to have an Apple in addition to an iPhone or Apple TV, the service will soon also work the computer clock. This requires iOS 16.1 and tvOS 16.1, which are currently in beta testing.

Fitness courses without a smartwatch

With the update, the growing range of fitness courses manufactured by Apple can then also be used as a “simple” iPhone owner who has not wanted to buy the Apple smartwatch so far. A Fitness+ app is also available for the iPad, but iPadOS 16 will not be released until October. The Mac is also not covered: So far, there is no separate Fitness+ app, which is why you can only stream the sports videos from another device to the computer via AirPlay.

Apple Fitness+ costs 10 euros a month and is also part of the Apple One subscription package. The service is currently offered in 21 countries worldwide. The Apple Watch is currently actually deeply integrated into Fitness+. So you can see the current sports data of the watch including heart rate on the screen. Since Apple has at least brought activity tracking (“Move”) to the iPhone with iOS 16, you can use it in the future if you keep the iPhone on your body during a Fitness+ session.

Offer with and without devices

The first tests have to show how useful it is to use Fitness+ without an Apple Watch; maybe Apple is also interested in using the service as a kind of gateway drug to buy the computer clock. It offers courses in numerous sports, some with and some without equipment (weights, treadmill, etc.). The Apple Watch makes them comparatively interactive.

Also part of Fitness+ is Apple’s “Time to Walk” audio program, in which celebrities “accompany” the user on a walk and tell stories from their lives. Among those present were Prince William and Malala Yousafzai. This service should also be usable without an Apple Watch as soon as iOS 16.1 is available. An iPhone is apparently also required to activate the service.

(bsc)

