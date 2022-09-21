HomeTech GiantsAppleApple Fitness + now on iPhone without Apple Watch, but iOS 16.1...

Apple Fitness + now on iPhone without Apple Watch, but iOS 16.1 required

Tech Giants

Published on

By Abraham
Great news for those who would like to use fitness + but don’t own an apple Watch. As anticipated by the company during the event on September 7, it is now finally possible to use the subscription service on Apple’s smartphone, provided it is updated to iOS 16.1. Not only that, even Apple TV will be able to enjoy it and in this case the latest software version is required, namely tvOS 16.1.

Apple did not initially indicate a precise date, limiting itself to a “later this fall” in all countries where the service is active and the need to have a device updated to iOS 16, but now early users report that the service also works on iphone as we explained above. MacRumors reported it, after identifying on Twitter the first confirmations according to which the wait is over.

However, there is a substantial difference with respect to the operation on smartphones that is worth remembering, namely that without an Apple Watch iPhone users they won’t see real-time metrics like heart rate and calories burned during a workout, for which wearable sensors are clearly needed.

Apple Fitness + was presented in 2020 but arrived in our country over a year after the official debut. The service offers a library of over 3,000 training videos for many types of sports and various meditation techniques, with new content added weekly.

The subscription service is available through the Fitness app on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, priced in the US at $ 9.99 per month or $ 79.99 per year.

