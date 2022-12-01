Apple Fitness+, how to project workout metrics with AirPlay 2

The time of year to come together, celebrate and inevitably eat and drink a little more than usual is upon us. If you were to put on a few kilos then you might be tempted by thegym membership or from one somewhat more flexible training solutionwhich is for example Fitness+ for Apple customers. For some time now, the Apple training service has been addressing a wider audience: if an iPhone and a Watch were needed before, from iOS 16.1 onwards, all you need is an iPhone.

In short, now it is even more flexible, and it is also by virtue of the fact that the workouts streaming can be project yourself on a screen larger than the iPhone (a TV or even a monitor) through AirPlay 2. Recently, Apple allows you to transfer with AirPlay 2 also the training metricsso it is worth devoting a few lines to this, i.e. a how to view metrics using AirPlay 2 in case they are not shown.