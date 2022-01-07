Apple Fitness +, Collections and Time to Run arrive from January 10

Apple today announced “Collections” and “Time to Run” for Fitness +, the service that offers workouts and meditations on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV also launched in Italy last November, as well as news for “Passeggiamo” (Time to Walk ) and for “Featured Artist £.
The “Collections” are curated collections of workouts and meditations that provide users with a new way to be even more motivated, stay consistent and make progress with their training sessions. Apple Fitness + “Collections” also include recommended plans to help users choose workouts over a period of several days or weeks to achieve goals.
At launch, expected to start next January 10th, six “Collections” will be available that will offer users a series of objectives to be achieved:
- 30 day basic challenge
- Improve your posture with Pilates
- Perfect your yoga balance poses
- Run your first 5Ks
- Strengthen your back, stretch your hips
- Relax for better sleep
“Time to Run” is instead a new experience similar to “Stroll”, an audio experience on Apple Watch, designed to run and to help users become “better and more consistent runners”. Each episode of Time to Run focuses on a popular real-world running course in a famous or iconic location.
Fitness + instructors, including Emily Fayette, Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, Sam Sanchez and Scott Carvin and Cory Wharton-Malcolm, a new coach joining the team, will give users tips and show pictures as they run accompanied by energizing music. Each episode’s Apple Music playlist has been curated to match the intensity, location, and training style of each run.
At launch, there will be three episodes of Time to Run: London, with Cory Wharton-Malcolm; Brooklyn, with Emily Fayette; and Miami Beach in the company of Sam Sanchez. In the following weeks, a new episode will be released every Monday.
According to Apple, Time to Run can be experienced both outdoors and indoors, using a treadmill. For Apple Watch owners who use a wheelchair, Time to Run becomes Time to Run or Push and offers the possibility to start a run or an Outdoor Push Running Pace workout.
With Collections and Time to Run will also arrive the third season of Passeggiamo which will see among the guests Rebel Wilson, Bernice A. King and Hasan Minhaj, as well as new Artist Spotlight workouts in the Fitness app with music by Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams, Shakira and Beatles.