Apple Fitness +, Collections and Time to Run arrive from January 10

Apple today announced “Collections” and “Time to Run” for Fitness +, the service that offers workouts and meditations on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV also launched in Italy last November, as well as news for “Passeggiamo” (Time to Walk ) and for “Featured Artist £. The “Collections” are curated collections of workouts and meditations that provide users with a new way to be even more motivated, stay consistent and make progress with their training sessions. Apple Fitness + “Collections” also include recommended plans to help users choose workouts over a period of several days or weeks to achieve goals.





At launch, expected to start next January 10th, six “Collections” will be available that will offer users a series of objectives to be achieved: 30 day basic challenge

Improve your posture with Pilates

Perfect your yoga balance poses

Run your first 5Ks

Strengthen your back, stretch your hips

Relax for better sleep “Time to Run” is instead a new experience similar to “Stroll”, an audio experience on Apple Watch, designed to run and to help users become “better and more consistent runners”. Each episode of Time to Run focuses on a popular real-world running course in a famous or iconic location.





Fitness + instructors, including Emily Fayette, Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, Sam Sanchez and Scott Carvin and Cory Wharton-Malcolm, a new coach joining the team, will give users tips and show pictures as they run accompanied by energizing music. Each episode’s Apple Music playlist has been curated to match the intensity, location, and training style of each run.



