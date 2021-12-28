Apple Fitness + celebrates its first year!

“Party with Apple Fitness +!”

This section will contain 15 exercises already known plus 5 new. These exercises are perfect to analyze these last 12 months that we live and prepare for the New Year.

“New Meditations” on Apple Fitness +

There are 5 new ways to meditate with Apple Fitness +. Two new sessions with Joanna hardy, one with Christian hardy, Gregg cook Y Jessica skye. Each one focuses on a different task: Consciousness, Gratitude, Wisdom, Purpose and Peace of Mind.

First year of Apple Fitsness +!

Since November, many new regions have been able to access Apple Fitness +, including: Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland and the UAE (United Arab Emirates).

The new iOS15 has allowed Apple Fitness + make a collaboration with Group Workouts Y Guided Meditation.

With SharePlay, service subscribers will be able to hold an entertainment or meditation group with up to 32 family and friends through Facetime with their iPhones or iPads, and the Fitness + session will be broadcast and synchronized with each participant on the call.

SharePlay also works with Apple tvIt means that users can follow their training on the big screen of their homes and enjoy comfortably together with their most loved acquaintances.