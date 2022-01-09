Apple Fitness + brings us new running features and more

Apple

On November 3, 2021, Apple Fitness + landed in Spain and in ten other countries. The service that aims to get us in shape both physically and mentally with the help of the Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad and Mac, is now in luck because it is updated by adding new functions: Collections and Time To Run. The exercises are animated with music by the most outstanding current artists to keep you motivated throughout the duration of the training, whether it is 5 or 45 minutes. Collections and Time to Run are the new functions of Apple Fitness + Collections are a new series of workouts developed to keep users motivated and active. Apple says the new feature will build on the nearly 2,000 studio-style workouts and guided meditations available on Apple Fitness +. Subscribers are offered a guided plan to help users make training decisions over several days or weeks. These are the all sessions that make up Collections:

30-Day Core Challenge ( ABS for a strong core)

for a strong core) Improve Your Posture with Pilates ( Postural health )

) Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses (Improves Balance )

) Run Your First 5K 5 kilometers )

) Strengthen Your Back back )

) Stretch Your Hips hips )

) Wind Down for a Better Bedtime. (Sleep better)

As for the news included in running, we have the following. With the name of Time To Run, Apple wants it to be an extension of the existing audio function already in Apple Fitness + with the name of Time to Walk. Playlists are designed to match the intensity, location and training of each race, “capturing the spirit of the city where the race takes place.”

It is designed to help users to be more consistent and better runners. With each episode the user is offered a new popular running route set in some of the most famous and iconic locations.

Jay blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies, said:

At the beginning of a new year, we know that many people are looking for new ways to pursue their goals. With these new additions, Fitness + makes it easy to get motivated and active anywhere, with the most comprehensive library of diverse, high-quality content to train your mind and body, no matter where you are on your fitness journey. We can’t wait for people to be motivated to reach their goals with Collections, and inspired by Time to Run’s exploration of iconic cities with rich racing histories.

You know. If you are an Apple Fitnes + user, try the new improvements and if you are not yet subscribed, it might be time for it.