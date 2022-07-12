Apple, first public betas of iOS and iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16

About five weeks after the official announcement and the release of the first betas to developers, Apple has also made available the first public betas of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13 Ventura and tvOS 16. At the same time, Apple has released also a third “revised” beta to developers of iOS and iPadOS 16.

HOW TO INSTALL THEM

All beta versions they can be installed in OTA modedirectly through the appropriate menu in the system settings of iOS, iPadOS and macOS, after having previously downloaded and installed the profiles available on the Apple Developer Center and on the site dedicated to public beta testers.

For installation on iPhone and iPad it is necessary to have at least 20% of residual charge or better still to keep the device connected to the mains during the update. It is also possible to update under the 5G network if the functionality has been activated in the settings.

For watchOS the app on the connected iPhone must be used and Apple Watch must have at least 50% autonomy and be within range of the iPhone‌ it is associated with. To install the beta on tvOS you need to download the profile ‌‌ using Xcode. Before updating it is always advisable to perform a system backup.

In general, being beta in any case, we recommend installing them only on devices that are not used daily as there may be bugs that would penalize the user experience.