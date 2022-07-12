HomeTech GiantsAppleApple, first public betas of iOS and iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS...

Apple, first public betas of iOS and iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16

Abraham
About five weeks after the official announcement and the release of the first betas to developers, Apple has also made available the first public betas of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13 Ventura and tvOS 16. At the same time, Apple has released also a third “revised” beta to developers of iOS and iPadOS 16.

HOW TO INSTALL THEM

All beta versions they can be installed in OTA modedirectly through the appropriate menu in the system settings of iOS, iPadOS and macOS, after having previously downloaded and installed the profiles available on the Apple Developer Center and on the site dedicated to public beta testers.

For installation on iPhone and iPad it is necessary to have at least 20% of residual charge or better still to keep the device connected to the mains during the update. It is also possible to update under the 5G network if the functionality has been activated in the settings.

For watchOS the app on the connected iPhone must be used and Apple Watch must have at least 50% autonomy and be within range of the iPhone‌ it is associated with. To install the beta on tvOS you need to download the profile ‌‌ using Xcode. Before updating it is always advisable to perform a system backup.

Apple is working on a super-powerful 3nm M3 chip for the 2023 MacBooks
In general, being beta in any case, we recommend installing them only on devices that are not used daily as there may be bugs that would penalize the user experience.

THE NEWS

One of the main innovations of iOS 16 concerns the new one lock screen on which i widget that resemble those of the Apple Watch and font and color of the date and time that can be changed. The notifications have been redesigned to appear from the bottom display, leaving the custom lock screen free.

There is also the possibility of associating a particular background and widgets to a specific Full immersion, which can be activated simply by scrolling to the corresponding lock screen. With the third beta also came a historical iPhone wallpaper, the one with clownfish that was used by Apple on the first iPhone.

