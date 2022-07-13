Apple fined in Russia: iCloud in the crosshairs

HomeTech GiantsAppleApple fined in Russia: iCloud in the crosshairs

Published on

By Abraham
The Moscow government has asked Apple to archive on local servers (i.e. placed in Russian territory) data of Russian citizens, the Cupertino house refused and one clicked fine of 2 million rublesequal to approximately 34,000 euros.

NEW CLOSE FROM MOSCOW AGAINST BIG TECH

This is, in short, the latest development of the very tense relations between Apple and the Moscow government, and more generally of the relations between Russia and the big Western tech companies, further aggravated after the start of the war in Ukraine. And in fact, in addition to Apple, they were sanctioned for the same reasons by the Tagansky District Court (Moscow) also Zoom and Ookla with two fines of 1 million rubles each. The source (Reuters) also reports the news of a fine of 60,000 rubles against Google, for a different crime but always attributable to data management. For now, Apple, Zoom, Ookla and Google have not commented on the news.

APPLE: NO TO RUSSIA, YES TO CHINA

It is worth mentioning that Apple operates about a dozen datacenters around the world. Part is located in the United States, one in Denmark, others in the Chinese market to fulfill the demands of the local government after the regulatory changes introduced in 2016. iCloud data is also stored in the Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure cloud.

Apple, return to office postponed indefinitely

The confrontation between the outcome of the requests of the Moscow government and those of the Beijing government is inevitable. In the first case, Apple refused to cooperate, in the second it was condescending. It cannot be excluded that the conditions imposed by Russia were more onerous: it should be remembered that in China the iCloud data are stored in the data centers managed by GCBD, partly using the China Telecom cloud service; But Apple has control of the cryptographic keys of all stored data that are inaccessible by the Chinese government – at least Apple says.

