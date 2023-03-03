Apple fined again for selling iPhones without a charging source

A apple was fined almost R$ 12 million for the Procon-MG because of the sale of models of iPhone without charger. In this sense, the Administrative Proceeding was initiated from the representation made by a consumer this Thursday (2). In a note to the portal mobile timethe apple said it will appeal. According to the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais, the Cupertino giant is practicing tying, since it makes the charging source the main objective of its “abuse and profitability“. Similarly, there are accusations of impropriety of the item and breach of consumer confidence.

In a similar situation that occurred previously, the Federal District court ruled in favor of Apple and allowed the company to continue selling its devices without a charger. But, the MP-MG said that the PA was instituted because it was based on the existence of regional damages. - Advertisement - In January last year, the company was fined along with Samsung by Procon Fortaleza for the same reason. At the time, the agency said that the accessory is an essential item for the device to function. The value, in turn, was just over R$ 10 million for the apple.



