Apple: fined 1 million euros in France for an abuse of the App Store

The App Store continues to be a source of trouble for Apple in France, where the digital store of the Cupertino house is at the center of a new sanction by the Paris Commercial Court against the Californian company. To report the story is Reuters, where we learn that Apple will have to pay a fine of 1 million euros due to the imposition of some practices considered illegal towards French developers who have published their applications on the App Store. According to the findings of the ruling, it appears that the responsible court has not required Apple to make any changes to its policies, since these will be made necessary by the entry into force of the Digital Markets Actwhich is why it is not necessary to intervene now, but it will be enough to wait for the implementation of the DMA – scheduled for spring 2023 – for the Californian company to be forced to implement the changes necessary to avoid the recurrence of situations of this type.

Obviously the fine awarded is not particularly heavy for Apple, which is used to handling much more situations expensive of this, however it is the umpteenth sign of how the main European authorities are breathing down the neck of the Apple house, especially as regards issues related to the role of gatekeeper exercised by Apple with the App Store. Apple did however confirm that will appealsince – in his own way – the App Store "has helped French developers share their passions and creativity with the world", and that the store represents "a safe and trusted environment" for all consumers.

THE EUROPEAN SCENARIO IS ABOUT TO CHANGE