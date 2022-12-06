Apple finally launches its repair program in France

Apple announces this Tuesday, December 6, 2022 the arrival of its Self Service Repair program in Europe. Now Apple-branded customers in Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Poland and Sweden can purchase genuine Apple parts and tools to repair their Apple devices themselves.

Remember, in November 2021, Apple announced that it will finally allow its customers to repair their iPhone themselves. Through a new program called Self Service Repair, users will be able to buy original spare parts and various tools to repair their devices.

Only, it should be noted that this measure is far from concerning all the smartphones and tablets of the Apple brand. Only 3rd generation iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone SE and Mac laptops with Apple Silicon chips are affected. A few months after this announcement, the Self Service Repair program made its debut in the United States and now it’s Europe’s turn.

Apple finally launches the Self Service Repair program in Europe

Indeed, the Cupertino company has just confirmed this Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in an official press release the arrival of the Self Service Repair program in several countries of the Old Continentto know France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Poland and Sweden. Through this program, customers will be able to purchase on the site Self Service Repair not less than 200 spare parts and tools, as well as dozens and dozens of repair manuals. Note that these are the same manuals, parts and tools used in Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Centers.

“We believe the best technology, for our customers and the planet, is technology that lasts. So we design our products to be durable and require little maintenance or repairs,” said Jeff Williams, chief operating officer at Apple. He pursues : “But if a repair does become necessary, we want our customers to have multiple options to repair them in a safe, reliable and secure manner.” he concludes.

Spare parts sold at gold prices

The manufacturer specifies that customers will have the option of returning defective parts to Apple for reconditioning or recycling. In exchange, they will be able to benefit from a purchase credit. In addition, if the price of the tools at purchase seems too high for you to carry out a single repair, Apple offers to rent a complete set for a week at the price of €59.95. Otherwise, delivery is free.

Let’s see together now the price of some pieces. Let’s start with the iPhone 13 first:

Battery module (battery, screw kit, screen adhesive, security screws): €77.04 (€26.26 purchase credit in case of return of the replaced part)

(battery, screw kit, screen adhesive, security screws): (€26.26 purchase credit in case of return of the replaced part) Cameras module : €192.76 (€36.48 purchase credit for the return of the defective part)

: (€36.48 purchase credit for the return of the defective part) Screen module (screen, screw kit, screen adhesive, security screws): 327, 11 € (€40.32 purchase credit)

(screen, screw kit, screen adhesive, security screws): (€40.32 purchase credit) Speaker module (speaker, universal screw kit, screen adhesive, security screws): €49.88 (no purchase credit possible)

For the iPhone 12, the prices remain substantially the same, even if the bill turns out to be higher on certain components:

Battery module (battery, screw kit, screen adhesive, security screws): €77.11 (€26.26 purchase credit)

(battery, screw kit, screen adhesive, security screws): (€26.26 purchase credit) Cameras module (cameras, universal screw kit, screen adhesive, security screws): €193.49 (€36.48 purchase credit)

(cameras, universal screw kit, screen adhesive, security screws): (€36.48 purchase credit) Screen module (screen, screw kit, screen adhesive, security screws): €327.18 (€40.32 purchase credit)

(screen, screw kit, screen adhesive, security screws): (€40.32 purchase credit) Speaker module (speaker, universal screw kit, screen adhesive, security screws): 50,62 €

Turning to a professional remains the best solution according to Apple

As you will have understood, you must add to the price of spare parts the purchase of various essential tools to carry out repairs such as the pressing plate for screen adhesive, a torque screwdriver, a heating compartment for screen, or even a press battery operated. For some, the bill can easily exceed a hundred euros (125 € for the battery press for example). In other words, it is more economical to opt for the rental of the complete repair kit.

However, before you start, remember that these are complex operations that require certain knowledge. Even though Apple offers various manuals, it is better in case of doubt to use a professional and certified repair service. In any case, this is the opinion of the manufacturer.

As a reminder, you should know that Apple launched this program to comply with the new rules relating to the right to repair promulgated by the European Union. In addition, Apple will also have to switch to USB Type-C by 2024 in accordance with another European directive.