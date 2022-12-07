Apple files suit against AliveCor for patent infringement

The legal battle between apple and livecolor gained another chapter with the appeal that the apple filed for patent infringement. It is worth remembering that the companies have been facing each other in court for two years with the company responsible for producing items ECG accuse the manufacturer of iPhones to infringe a patent. According to the lawsuit, the Cupertino giant wants to “clarify who is the true pioneer🇧🇷 Furthermore, it is also stated that the applications KardiaMobile🇧🇷 Kardia and KardiaMobile Card are used by AliveCor to infringe the patents of the apple watch linked to heart rate measurement.

Also according to the apple, the company acted out of opportunism due to its products not being successful, in addition to having “market failure🇧🇷 Likewise, the action aims to interrupt the “rampant infringement by AliveCor, which illegally appropriates Apple’s patent🇧🇷 AliveCor has already started an antitrust lawsuit and accused Apple of having a monopoly. - Advertisement - Anyway, it looks like this story will still yield a few more chapters. Meanwhile, the Cupertino giant filed other patents recently, such as the concept of a virtual keyboard for Macs that has haptic feedback, which uses force sensors and touch detection to know precisely what the user is typing.



