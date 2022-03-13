Apple faces the risk of being nationalized in Russia if the…

You already know that a part of the world is at war. A war that is having consequences for the rest of the planet. Less tragic consequences than the deaths that are taking place on both sides. This war is causing many governments, institutions and companies to position themselves in favor of one side and the opposite side is not willing to let it go. A few days ago Apple announced that it was ceasing to operate in Russia (Like many other companies) and now the President of the Federation threatens to nationalize Apple if it still does not operate in the country.

Apple loses three million dollars a day for not operating in Russia

I suppose that Apple’s decision not to operate in Russia is well thought out because the future consequences that such a position may entail can be dangerous and disastrous for the company. To start with in the very short term, the consequences are already being felt, the company stops earning three million dollars a day due to non-sales of the iPhone in the country. This represents an annual loss of almost 1,500 million. Because although the war ends “soon” the consequences of the decision of the American company are not restored in the same way.

We could see these amounts as a drop in the ocean, since Apple generated a total of more than 123,000 million dollars in sales. But it all adds up and if the company is finally nationalized, the country can be considered lost for future operations.

The relationship between Russia and Apple has never been very friendly. Obligations on the part of the eastern authorities towards Apple have caused them to consider several times not to continue operating in the country presided over by Putin. Recall that not long ago a corporate office was forced to open in February to comply with government law.

Now, with the war between Russia and the Ukraine, things have gotten much worse. But not only for Apple, for the other companies that support Ukraine. Vladimir Putin has mentioned: “We need to act decisively with those companies that are going to close their production. It is necessary to enter the external management and lThen transfer these companies to those who want to work”.

Russia could seize the assets of western companies that have suspended their operations in the country. That includes Apple. How do you keep it up, the company with the bitten apple is very likely to disappear from Russia forever.