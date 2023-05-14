Apple faces production challenges as Reality Pro launch at WWDC approaches

- Advertisement -

Once the great annual Apple event, WWDC, begins, different products will arrive, but in the meantime The Wall Street Journal published today a report where he affirms some issues related to Apple’s “Reality Pro” headset. He mentions some “people familiar with the matter”, adding that the AR / VR headset will most likely have a very particular design resembling ski goggles, external batteries, among other details.

The Wall Street Journal shared several details today that had already been reported previously or at some point by other sources such as Bloomberg, The Information and Ming-Chi Kuo. Today’s article corroborated some data on a higher level. However, it still marks the prelude to the official announcement of Apple’s Reality Pro at WWDC on June 5th.

More problems with Apple’s Reality Pro?

The Wall Street Journal report once again states that Apple’s headset will focus on mixed reality. This way, the users will have an experience totally close to the virtual world through “the screen of the glasses”. At the same time you will be looking at the “physical world around them”, all because of the cameras in the outside world.

Despite the fact that the headset has the announcement date for WWDC, yesterday’s report mentions that it might not arrive for many users until the fall season “at the earliest.” According to the report, Apple plans a serial production that will not start until the end of the year. At the moment, the Cupertino company has been working on the presentations “with a demo version of the device” for months. This process is so that the day of the announcement at WWDC everything goes perfectly well.

Production delays

The company doesn’t care about the months until mass production begins, as WSJ sources have said that Apple internals and supply chain add to concerns about production delay.

Some employees and suppliers related to the company question whether there would be delays for the product. Well, the headset could mean some important challenges for the software, production and market, sources familiar with development mention. This question could still give some change to the calendar.

Complications begin to present themselves for the company, especially for the “usual Apple trajectory”, since it is used to showing the “fully formed” articles. Besides that the initial price of $3,000 is still a bit crazy for consumers, added to the fact that the company “already anticipates some production problems.

The design that the article will have, according to yesterday’s report in the Journal, reaffirmed that Apple’s Reality Pro will have an external battery. In addition to including the function of giving the user the opportunity to “close the user’s eyes like a pair of safety glasses”. In this way the glasses will not interfere with the outside world, acting as “a normal pair of glasses”.

The report also reported that there are other important and interesting data about what Apple plans regarding the first version of the Reality Pro headset. These data once again reaffirm the previous idea about the wireless connection in case you want to download “large amounts of computing that it requires. At the time there were some reports indicating that Jony Ive rejected this idea from the start.

As it seems, the report finally informed that Apple plans to launch a wide series of different ranges. This plan would be especially for developers and would arrive at WWDC, of ​​course it would be focused on the headset software.