Apple faces antitrust complaints in Brazil and Mexico

Trouble for Apple in Mexico and Brazil, where MercadoLibre has filed complaints with antitrust regulators for anticompetitive practices, accusing Apple of having a monopoly on distributing apps for its devices.

The statement indicates that Apple has imposed restrictions on the distribution of digital goods and in-app purchases. It is impossible, for example, for other applications to distribute third-party digital goods and services, such as movies, music, video games, books, and written content, since that has to be done from within Apple’s own products and services.

iPhone and iPad app developers need to use Apple’s own payment system, they can’t redirect shoppers to their websites, and that’s something that directly affects business models that already have their own payment platform. A problem faced by many other platforms on the Internet.

MercadoLibre said the complaints against Apple had been filed with Brazil’s antitrust regulator CADE and the Federal Telecommunications Institute and Mexico’s Federal Economic Competition Commission.

At the moment they do not want to focus on Google, with whom there are similar problems, since they prefer to invest all their effort in Apple, where the rules are even stricter.

MercadoLibre has a market capitalization of 47.530 million dollars, it is huge, but even so they have not managed to negotiate directly with Apple, so the matter will end up in court.