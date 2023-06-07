Apple, eyes and fingers the best pointers for Vision Pro’s “revolutionary” interface

- Advertisement -

When Steve Jobs announced the first iPhone, he called it a device “widescreen (iPod) with touch controls” emphasizing the fact that it could be controlled “with the best pointer we were all born with, our fingers” that they could interact with “the most revolutionary user interface since the days of the mouse”.

THE BEST POINTERS

Tim Cook will probably have treasured that presentation of the distant 2007 that changed and revolutionized the smartphone market and with the Visor Pro, a product born entirely under his supervision, he has probably put some lessons into practice. In addition to the fingers, in fact, another best pointer we were born with it’s definitely the eyes. - Advertisement - The eyes that are practically at the center of the user experience of Apple’s new mixed reality viewer. With the eyes you point objects in the virtualized world, with just your fingers, without any other controller, you select them. Again, moreover, in support of these “pointers” there must be a “revolutionary” interface, the one designed with VisionOS.





Apple has obviously thought and developed everything that is “native” in its viewer without leaving anything to chance. The gestures, its apps, the interactions, the possibilities of control. All things that they must now be transferred and explained to the developers as well who will have the task of creating apps to make the most of Vision Pro. Apple releases first public beta of iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS 13.4, watchOS 9.5 and tvOS 16.5 These guidelines, briefly explained in a video published on the official website dedicated to developers, will make it possible to make all these spatial user experiences “comfortable, intuitive and satisfying” Eyes and fingers are not the only possibilities for interaction with the Vison Pro, there are also the “real” voice and hardware accessoriessuch as Bluetooth keyboards, mice, and trackpads. For games it is also possible to use a classic controller. Hand and eye movements are cattracted by cameras and sensors that translate them into actions.

- Advertisement -

A FAMILIAR INTERFACE

With the eyes we select objects, just by looking at them. They are the “pointer” that will be used most for which apps should be comfortable, easy to use, responsive and intentional. They should always be well centered, with most of the main content at the same distance (working in space there is also the depth of field to take into account), circular selectors, not square or polygonal, without shadows or obvious edges.

Also important the size of each individual element which must always be easily identifiable, highlighted when the eye passes through a “hover” effect, it must possibly offer more information when looked more intently (dwell control) and must be dynamically scalable to better adapt to the various distances.

Finger movements are just as basic in the user experience and interactions with Vision Pro, not only for aiming but also for selecting and performing other actions. The main gesture to be performed with the fingers is the pinch to which a movement can be associated: one for the tap, two for the double tap, prolonged pinch for other actions, pinch and movement for the scroll, pinch with two hands to zoom and rotate.

- Advertisement -

To zoom a photo, or a video, just point your gaze at it and pinch with your fingers moving your hands inside or outside. To draw, just a pinch is enough to get started. With your fingers you can scroll a pageselect, click a key or write on a virtual keyboard, pick up and manipulate objects. TC Teach: how to activate the percentage on the battery icon on the iPhone

The fundamental aspect that Apple has based the interface on is that everything must be familiar to the user that he must perform actions in a natural way, according to his own expectations. In some cases, however, it may be necessary to carry out “ad hoc” gestures which will in any case be explained clearly, avoiding “conflicts” with other movements. Furthermore, they must always be comfortable to carry out