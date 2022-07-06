Apple, extreme protection with the “isolation mode”: it will arrive with iOS 16

Apple has announced two initiatives that will help protect those who may be the direct targets of some of the most sophisticated digital threats.

The mode of isolation, The first of its kind and coming this fall with iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, it adds an extreme and optional layer of protection for that small number of users who, for who they are or what they do, they could be direct targets of the most sophisticated digital attacks, such as those of the NSO Group, against which the Cupertino company has also taken legal action, and other private companies that develop mercenary spyware commissioned by states .

[mb_related_posts1]

At startup, the isolation mode includes the following protections: