Apple, extreme protection with the “isolation mode”: it will arrive with iOS 16

Apple has announced two initiatives that will help protect those who may be the direct targets of some of the most sophisticated digital threats.
The mode of isolation, The first of its kind and coming this fall with iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, it adds an extreme and optional layer of protection for that small number of users who, for who they are or what they do, they could be direct targets of the most sophisticated digital attacks, such as those of the NSO Group, against which the Cupertino company has also taken legal action, and other private companies that develop mercenary spyware commissioned by states .
At startup, the isolation mode includes the following protections:
- Messages– Most attachments that are not images are blocked. Some features, such as link preview, are disabled.
- Web browsing: some complex web technologies, such as JIT (just-in-time) JavaScript compilation, are disabled unless the user excludes a trusted site from isolation mode.
- Apple Services: Incoming invitations and requests for services, including FaceTime calls, are blocked if the user has not previously sent a call or request to the person they came from.
- Cable connections to computers or accessories are locked when the iPhone is locked.
- Configuration profiles cannot be installedand the device cannot be enrolled in a Mobile Device Management (MDM) system, when the isolation mode is active
Apple, a note readswill continue to strengthen the isolation mode and to add new protections over time. To encourage feedback and collaboration from the security research community, the company has also created a new category within the program Apple Security Bounty to reward researchers who will identify possibilities to circumvent the isolation mode and contribute to improving its protections. Bug detection in isolation mode provides a doubled premium, up to a $ 2,000,000 ceiling: the highest maximum amount paid in the industry.
Apple has also decided to donate $ 10 million, in addition to the amount of any damages recognized in the legal action against NSO Group, to support organizations working to search for, detect and prevent highly targeted cyberattacks, including those by private companies developing mercenary spyware commissioned by States. The grant will go to the Dignity and Justice Fund which plans to make its first grants by the end of 2022 or early 2023, sponsoring a series of initiatives aimed at unmasking mercenary spyware and protecting potential targets.