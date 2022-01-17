Apple, external payments also in the Netherlands: has the domino effect started?

The tightness of Apple’s “golden cage” is beginning to cause concern. To tell the truth, the problems do not concern only the men of Cupertino but also those of Google, which in any case has always had less rigid positions than Apple. The two technological giants first fell under the blows of the South Korea, that is, the obligation to allow developers to offer users alternative payment platforms to the official ones, while now Apple must comply with the will of the Dutch courts.

The feeling that the Korean administration’s decision has ended up in school is strong, and is supported by what the well-known Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, a journalist very close to the Cupertino company, tells us. A court in the Netherlands has imposed on Apple a allow dating apps (Tinder or Happn, so to speak) to offer users payment platforms other than the official one, which passes through the App Store and of course Apple.

The subject of the dispute has been known for some time. The developer front pushes largely compact towards a range of more payment options, even for scissoring commissions demands from those who manage the virtual stores of smartphones and tablets, while Apple, in particular, fears the domino effect, that is, that other similar measures arrive that end up compromising the user experience, privacy and security.