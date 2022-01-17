Apple, external payments also in the Netherlands: has the domino effect started?

The tightness of Apple’s “golden cage” is beginning to cause concern. To tell the truth, the problems do not concern only the men of Cupertino but also those of Google, which in any case has always had less rigid positions than Apple. The two technological giants first fell under the blows of the South Korea, that is, the obligation to allow developers to offer users alternative payment platforms to the official ones, while now Apple must comply with the will of the Dutch courts.
The feeling that the Korean administration’s decision has ended up in school is strong, and is supported by what the well-known Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, a journalist very close to the Cupertino company, tells us. A court in the Netherlands has imposed on Apple a allow dating apps (Tinder or Happn, so to speak) to offer users payment platforms other than the official one, which passes through the App Store and of course Apple.
The subject of the dispute has been known for some time. The developer front pushes largely compact towards a range of more payment options, even for scissoring commissions demands from those who manage the virtual stores of smartphones and tablets, while Apple, in particular, fears the domino effect, that is, that other similar measures arrive that end up compromising the user experience, privacy and security.
Since Apple will not be aware of purchases made using alternative purchase methods, it will also not be able to assist users with refunds, purchase history, subscription management and other problems that may be encountered when purchasing goods. and digital services through alternative purchasing methods.
Apple claims that by doing so will not be able to treat the user experience in the same way: by moving transactions outside the App Store, after-sales assistance cannot be the same. The message addressed to the developers, in fact, published in recent days on the portal dedicated to them, continues as follows:
We have appealed the ACM’s decision to a higher court as we do not believe these measures are in the best interests of our clients. We are concerned that it will end up compromising the user experience and creating new threats to users’ privacy and the security of their data.
In short, Apple is not there, e announced appeal. In the meantime, however, it has taken steps to meet the January 15 deadline set by the Dutch court in order to avoid the 50 million euro fine in case of default. Developers will be able to direct buyers to a third-party platform but only if:
- it is dating app, those for which the court has expressed itself
- the developers will provide Apple with one version of their specific app for the Dutch market
Dating app developers who intend to take advantage of this possibility – writes Apple – will have to send a separate version of the app for iOS and iPadOS to be distributed only on the App Store in the Netherlands.
Apple has also clarified that the purchase through the App Store will only be supported by third-party platforms, therefore it will remain as an option, and that developers will still have to pay a commission to Apple, although lower. No other details for the moment, but on the subject of payments a breach may have been opened and in recent times more than someone, from the parts of Cupertino and Mountain View, could have a little less peaceful sleep.