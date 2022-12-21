Apple expands self-healing support for Macs with M1 chip and Studio Display

Apple on Tuesday expanded self-repair service support to iMacs and Studio Macs equipped with the M1 processor and Studio Display. With the novelty, owners of these devices can get genuine replacement parts and repair guidance documents included in the self-service option.
According to reports, for now the availability of components for these models appears to be limited to the United States even with Self Service Repair available in regions such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, Spain and Sweden — for now, not yet. we know when those countries will receive the repair parts.
As with other devices, the kit with the tools necessary for the repair can be rented at Apple Stores at a cost of US$ 49.90, about R$ 260 in direct conversion, and must be returned within 7 days after collection . The self-repair feature can be an interesting option for those who are technically savvy and want to save money.
Purchasing and renting can also be done at the online store operated by a third-party supplier authorized by Apple to sell genuine parts and tools from the Cupertino giant. For certain types of repairs, you may receive credit when you return a replaced part from your Apple device