Apple expands self-healing support for Macs with M1 chip and Studio Display

Apple on Tuesday expanded self-repair service support to iMacs and Studio Macs equipped with the M1 processor and Studio Display. With the novelty, owners of these devices can get genuine replacement parts and repair guidance documents included in the self-service option.

According to reports, for now the availability of components for these models appears to be limited to the United States even with Self Service Repair available in regions such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, Spain and Sweden — for now, not yet. we know when those countries will receive the repair parts.