Apple, European mobile operators don’t like iCloud Private Relay

Private relay is a new iCloud feature, currently in beta on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, which helps protect users’ privacy when browsing the web via Safari. The iCloud private relay, in practice, allows you to hide the websites we are visiting from everyone, including Apple.

Obviously, on the user side, it is certainly a very useful function. However, on the operators side, it would seem not to be very welcome. As reported by The Telegraphin fact, several European mobile phone operators, including Vodafone, Telefonica and T-Mobile, would have signed an open letter last August expressing their opposition to the launch of this feature.

In this letter it is stated that iCloud private relay would prevent networks and servers from accessing “vital network data and metadata” and could lead to “significant consequences undermining European digital sovereignty”. Apart from that, this feature could also affect “the operator’s ability to efficiently manage telecommunications networks”.