Apple engineer details how it was possible to improve the audio quality of the AirPods Pro 2

THE apple achieved significant advances in audio quality from first to second generation of AirPods Pro wireless headphones🇧🇷 One of the opportunities the company saw to improve the product was to work better with the air flow. In an interview with the website What Hi-Fi, Apple's acoustic engineer, Esge Andersen, said that the most important thing that the company discovered to improve the audio quality of the AirPods Pro 2 was how to work the airflow of the devices.





“When we talk about good sound, it’s about how we move the air in the product, which is kind of weird because it’s not talking about the accessory or how it looks, but it’s about making sure we also design it for the airflow that circulates” Andersen explained. The engineer says that, with the AirPods Pro 2, the objective was to get as close as possible to “giving everyone an AirPods Max in their pocket”, a very audacious goal, since the Max line headphones are much more expensive than those of the Pro family.