Apple engineer details how it was possible to improve the audio quality of the AirPods Pro 2

THE apple achieved significant advances in audio quality from first to second generation of AirPods Pro wireless headphones🇧🇷 One of the opportunities the company saw to improve the product was to work better with the air flow.
In an interview with the website What Hi-Fi, Apple’s acoustic engineer, Esge Andersen, said that the most important thing that the company discovered to improve the audio quality of the AirPods Pro 2 was how to work the airflow of the devices.
“When we talk about good sound, it’s about how we move the air in the product, which is kind of weird because it’s not talking about the accessory or how it looks, but it’s about making sure we also design it for the airflow that circulates” Andersen explained.
The engineer says that, with the AirPods Pro 2, the objective was to get as close as possible to “giving everyone an AirPods Max in their pocket”, a very audacious goal, since the Max line headphones are much more expensive than those of the Pro family.
The team behind the headphones’ audio was focused on ensuring a quality experience across all devices. That’s when they paid attention to how the air flow could interfere with the final quality of the sound reproduced by the products.
Andersen said that because any turbulence in the airflow can result in distortion in the sound, the team managed to minimize these problems, particularly in the bass. He also talked about the incompatibility with Apple Music Lossless🇧🇷
