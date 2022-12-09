Apple ends its plan to implement child abuse detection measures on the iPhone

In 2021, Apple announced a number of new child safety features, including the detection of child sexual abuse material (known as CSAM) for photos stored in iCloud. However, the move was criticized due to privacy concerns and the company put it on hold. Apple Now has confirmed which has put an end to its plans to deploy the CSAM detection system.

When CSAM scanning functionality was announced, Apple said it would be able to detect inappropriate material in user photos stored in iCloud based on a database of child abuse image hashes.In this way, the company could detect these photos through the on-device processing without ever having to view user photos.

Before an image is stored in iCloud Photos, an on-device comparison process of that image is performed against the set of digital signatures of known child abuse images. Only in case of a match, a manual verification would be carried out.

Still, the scan drew a lot of criticism from some user groups. In a statement last year, the company said it had chosen to “Taking more time in the coming months to gather feedback and make improvements before releasing these critically important child safety features.” Apple has now decided to end CSAM scanning on photos that are uploaded to iCloud. It’s worth noting, however, that other child safety features like iMessage restrictions are still available on iOS.