Apple employee is at risk of being fired because of video posted on TikTok

Paris Campbell may have known the content limit of her videos on TikTok. At first, the user on the network made a video on the platform talking about that could cost her her job. In addition to a stand-up comedian since 2011, Paris has also worked at the apple company for about six years. In the video, she responds to a comment from another person who was afraid of having her personal information sold on the black market if she didn’t unlink her Apple ID from her iPhone, which she lost during the Coachella festival. So, Paris’s guidance was not to give in to the threat and that the smartphone was useless in the hands of these people.

She did not reveal where she works, just saying that it was a “company that loves to talk about security”. The post on the short video social network ended up going viral, with more than 5 million views in just one day. However, the received a call asking her to delete the video or face disciplinary action, which could include dismissal. Paris Campbell lives in New York and her reaction was to post more videos to her more than 445k followers on the social network. In the production, she highlighted that she did not identify herself as an employee of the company until this other video and that she did not attribute a negative image to Apple.

because-of.jpeg" width="533" height="713">

