Apple drops out of NFL Sunday Ticket negotiations.

Apple the favorite in the negotiations NFL Sunday Ticket.

Manzana was considered a leading contender for the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket, which could have brought NFL games to the streaming service, but has pulled out of negotiations, according to Puck News’ Dylan Byers.

This union could have become an agreement that would have provided free games to Apple TV + subscribers.

- Advertisement -

The commissioner of the nfl, Roger Goodellsaid on Wednesday that the negotiations of Sunday Ticket they had come to avery critical point“, with Manzana apparently favorite to get the rights.

The nfl it had originally planned to reach an agreement in the fall, but the end of the year is nearing and final terms have not yet been decided. Goodell explained that there is no calendar and that the decisions of the NFL “They are based on obtaining the best result with the best of all parties”.

At the beginning of the year, it seemed that Manzana he was close to reaching an agreement. According to numerous reports, eddy cueCEO of Manzanahad invited directors of the company to meetings nflwhich had already reached sports streaming agreements with the Major League Baseball and the Major League Soccer.

But as negotiations dragged on with the nfl, Manzana seemed unable to meet certain contract limits mostly out of discomfort.

- Advertisement -

The battle for him Sunday Ticket of the nfl was hotly contested between streaming media giants such as Amazon, Disney and Google. However, it is said that Manzana he has distanced himself from this battle, perhaps because he did not get what he wanted.

This means that Sunday Ticket it will have a new partner from 2023 and it no longer has anything to do with the apple company. The deal is valued at between $2.5 and $3 billion annually.

The cable operator DirecTV is the current owner of NFL Sunday Ticketwhich gives subscribers access to all American football games in the nfl which are played outside the market on Sundays. DirecTVhowever, will not renew the contract.

- Advertisement -

Apple loses interest in the package NFL Sunday Ticket.

Although the report does not specifically mention opposition from Manzanaadds that Apple withdrew “Not because he can’t afford it, but because he doesn’t see the logic.”

The “logic” probably boils down to attempts to Manzana to offer its customers a bargain, to which the nfl has resisted. According to Sportico’s Friday report on the ongoing negotiations, Manzana would like to make sure NFL Sunday Ticket and offer it to users as part of their subscription to AppleTV+ Without aditional costs.

The nfl was not interested in the proposal, claiming that she wanted to “protect interests” from its television partners CBS and Fox, which are paying around $40 billion for the rights to the 2023 season and beyond.

Among the limitations of the agreement are the absence of international rights, geographical limits and a mandatory minimum subscription price, so that the nfl does not interfere with existing issuance contracts with CBS Y fox.

Apple covering the sports line.

For its part, Apple has reinforced its sports offer in recent months to attract more subscribers to Apple TV +.

As previously reported, the company has partnered with the MLB for Friday Night Baseball” and has signed a 10-year agreement with the major League Soccer which will start next year without regional interruption and will be available in more than 100 countries and in several languages.

Manzana and the MLS will also collaborate in marketing, such as the logo of the Apple TV on all the jerseys of the teams of the MLS and other features to enhance production, and access is included in the price of the AppleTV+. All this seeking mutual benefit between companies and a better service for customers.

opponents in negotiations.

Reportedly, Disney is also withdrawing from the negotiations, which have become a two-way race between Amazon Y Google. “amazon can use [el acuerdo] to boost Prime subscriptions; Google can use it to boost its YouTube TV business.” Add Byers.

Of the two contestants, Amazon is probably the best option, since Prime Video is the exclusive site for the next decade.

Though Manzana is no longer among the favourites, the negotiations for the NFL Sunday Ticket They will continue until 2023.

However, with such a long discussion period, it remains entirely plausible that Manzana stay in the ring despite the seemingly expensive terms.