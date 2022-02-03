Apple doesn’t want you to be able to purchase iOS apps outside…

When it is said (we say) that the Apple ecosystem is one of the best that has been created, it is because everything that surrounds it works in a coordinated manner. The symbiosis that exists between the different devices of the American company is due to the fact that the operating systems are similar and they understand each other. It is the best of the apple world. Because Apple doesn’t want iOS apps to be sold outside of the App Store. Not only is the possibility of being able to compromise the user’s security very much at stake. The security, privacy and compatibility of the Apple world would be threatened if Apps are acquired outside the App Store Let’s get a little background. The US Senate wants Apple to open up to other markets in order to offer more applications to users. They are wanting to legislate so that apps can be purchased outside of the App Store. The American company does not want that to happen and has very good reasons for this opposition. The company has called on US lawmakers to reject an antitrust bill in the US Senate that would allow users to install any app on iPhone and iPad. Apple has written a letter to Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin and Republican Chuck Grassley, stating that Bill S. 2710 “will harm user privacy and security” if approved.

The legislation would require Apple to allow the “side loading” on iOS. What is the process of installing software downloaded through the web or sources other than the app store official. That would open the door for big media platforms to circumvent Apple’s guidelines to protect user data.

These requests and demands may bear fruit, because although the bill has a high probability of being approved by the committee, it is not so in the Senate. Others have tried before and have not been successful.

But why does Apple want this not to happen? The fear of the company lies in security and privacy. But it’s true and It cannot be ignored that there are other interests and that they are of an economic nature. The company currently requires developers to pay a commission of between 15% and 30% for each sale made in the iOS ecosystem. Commissions they could lose.

Rumors and events that occur more and more frequently sound louder and louder, foretell that the app store will change and much as we know it now.