Apple does not want more ‘app’ stores, and puts the insecurity of Android as an example

One of the objectives that Epic Games set itself when it sued Apple for monopolistic practices, and other issues referred to around the App Store, was for a US judge to rule in favor of allowing the possibility that other companies can install your own, something Apple is resisting tooth and nail. What’s more, even the European Union is studying forcing those of Cupertino to have to accept solutions of this nature in their operating system. And the reason they put forward is none other than to prevent iOS from becoming Android (in Apple’s opinion) where it is very common to be able to download applications from sources outside the Google Play Store, which includes legitimate sites of serious and verified companies, with others that are openly a focus of threats and problems for the security of the users. Is Android a source of threats? In the document that Apple has published, and called “Building a reliable Ecosystem for millions of applications: a sideloading threat analysis”, comes to justify why the company does not allow iPhone or iPad users to download apps from non-sources. verified, blocking any installation attempt. What’s more, already in the first pages they point out that “the iPhone is a very personal device where users store some of their most sensitive information. This means that maintaining security and privacy in the iOS ecosystem is of vital importance. However , some require Apple to support the distribution of applications outside of the App Store, through direct downloads or third-party application stores, a process also known as sideloading. ” For Apple, supporting the installation of apps “through direct downloads and third-party app stores would cripple the privacy and security protections that have made the iPhone so secure,” which would expose “users to serious security risks.” . So much so that the Americans point out what is the cause that favors the spread of malware, phishing, hacks and similar threats on devices: all the “platforms that allow the direct download” and execution of these files without taking extraordinary security measures. The numbers that Apple handles, according to its report, indicate that Android devices have suffered over the last four years between 15 and 47 times more infections than the iPhone: “malware for mobile devices harms consumers, companies , developers, and advertisers. Attacks on users employ a variety of tactics and techniques. Common types of mobile malware that affect consumers are adware, ransomware, spyware, and banking and credential-stealing Trojans that they disguise themselves as legitimate applications. ” Many of these viruses, camouflaged within apps that can be obtained outside the official Android store. >