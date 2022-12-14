Apple does not plan to switch to RCS, despite new EU rules

Apple would not consider adopting the RCS format for its messaging. The Cupertino company believes that the SMS format, however archaic, is more secure. In parallel, third-party application stores could soon tumble on iOS in order to comply with European Union rules.

RCS on iPhone is no. According to Bloomberg, Apple would not like to use the new email format already available on Android, despite the DMA (Digital Market Act). This is a law of the European Union which seeks to create cohesion with the various messaging services, allowing users to communicate with each other.

Google, WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger… many services use the new, more flexible RCS format. It allows, among other things, to have more flexibility in conversations, with the possibility of sending files or “liking” messages. iMessage from Apple does not use it, since the Cupertino company remains faithful to the SMS.

Apple does not want to switch to RCS

Still according to Bloomberg, Apple would not be keen on drop RCS due to security issues. Engineers fear that this format does not effectively encrypt conversations, as is currently the case on iMessage. Nothing is set in stone yet, but Apple is reluctant to take the plunge.

The Californian company could, however, comply with the other requirements of the DMA. Among them, the possibility for users to go through other application stores than the App Store. It already exists on Android, but not on iOS. This support could arrive in 2023 and be included in iOS 17. This would be a major change for Apple, which has always been very protective of content on its platform. To see how the thing will be handled in the future.

If Apple refuses to apply the new rules, the European Union could hit the wallet very hard with fines up to 20% of turnover internationally. A hell of a threat that society is ready to face. In any case, this legislation should permanently change the tech landscape in the coming years, and not only at the level of Apple products.