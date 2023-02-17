Apple does not fire its employees, but cuts those of temporary agencies

Apple has so far been among the very few so-called big tech companies to avoid mass layoffs, a measure that CEO Tim Cook has called last resort in the past. However, according to sources with direct knowledge heard from nypost.com, in Cupertino they would have severed relations with various temporary agencies who provided the workforce, hundreds of external employees.
“Instead of waiting for the contracts to expire naturally, usually 12-15 months – said a source – Apple is terminating outright relationships with some temp agencies.” So technically Apple hasn’t fired any employees since men and women who will no longer frequent Apple Park had a contract with the agency, but in fact, he would have given up part of the workforce.
All perfectly legitimate, mind you. Just that some have confessed to being displaced, given that until recently they had received reassurances from Apple on the solidity of the positions. A simple and painless way to cut labor costs: no “stain” on one’s image, no severance payments (perhaps for the agency) and no risk that the employee will file a lawsuit for unlawful dismissal.
There are no numbers on how many of Apple’s employees were under temp agency contracts, but more than a few at Apple Park and Apple locations could feel the difference: they were involved in project management, in the development of events and some were also involved in a project like Apple Maps which certainly needs a lot of resources, including human ones, to reach Google Maps.