Apple does not fire its employees, but cuts those of temporary agencies

Apple has so far been among the very few so-called big tech companies to avoid mass layoffs, a measure that CEO Tim Cook has called last resort in the past. However, according to sources with direct knowledge heard from nypost.com, in Cupertino they would have severed relations with various temporary agencies who provided the workforce, hundreds of external employees.

“Instead of waiting for the contracts to expire naturally, usually 12-15 months – said a source – Apple is terminating outright relationships with some temp agencies.” So technically Apple hasn’t fired any employees since men and women who will no longer frequent Apple Park had a contract with the agency, but in fact, he would have given up part of the workforce.