Apple does not convince the Netherlands: another 5 million euros in fines for payments on the App Store

By: Abraham

Date:

The battle between Apple and Hollandwhich began last October, is enriched with a new chapter and one new fine for the Cupertino house. We remind you that at the moment there are up to 50 million euros in fines that could be inflicted on the Californian company, due to the disputed management of payments for applications on the App Store, especially those relating to dating apps, for all of which Apple has been required to provide a alternative solution to the proprietary one.

THE NETHERLANDS DOES NOT APPROVE APPLE’S RESPONSE

Today we return to talk about the case as it seems that the Netherlands did not appreciate the first steps taken by Applewhich had already confirmed in January that it would try to comply with the new directives, although in doing so it appears that it has generated additional sources of trouble. For example, it is disputed that Apple requires developers to provide a different package for the application that will be published on the Dutch App Store – which would lead to an unjustified increase in costs and unnecessary complications for users -, as well as other elements which, according to the Dutch authorities, create further unjustified barriers.

In short, all the actions taken by Apple seem to have been designed with the aim of providing the alternative requested on the front of external payments, even if the implementation methods aim to make it more complicated than necessary precisely to discourage this choice.

The Dutch authorities have therefore considered that Apple has not done enough and they have proceeded to notify her of the fourth fine of 5 million euros, bringing the total of those issued up to now to 20 million due to the non-fulfillment by the Cupertino house. Apple had already announced its intention to appeal against the initial decision – which we remember at the moment only concerns dating apps – and in the meantime it had announced the corrective measures that today cost it another 5 million euros.

