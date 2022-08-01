Apple distributes voucher cards when buying an Apple TV

If you buy an TV 4K or an Apple TV HD, you will get an additional 50 euros in Apple credit. Does the group want to empty its inventory?

Apple has launched a discount campaign that is unusual for the group. Users in Germany, France, Italy and other regions of the world will receive an additional voucher card (“Apple Gift Card”) worth 50 euros until at least the middle of the month if they purchase an Apple TV set. It doesn’t matter which model variant you choose. The campaign had previously started in the United States of America in July; it will now be continued there.

Extensively usable voucher card

However, there is no direct discount on the devices, but you can use the gift card for purchases in the App Store, for in-app subscriptions, TV+, iCloud or to purchase other Apple products. The campaign is interesting because the Apple TV devices themselves are comparatively cheap. So you get the Gift Card both when you buy the current 4K model for 200 or 220 euros (32 or 64 GB) and when you buy the Apple TV HD, which costs 160 euros from the manufacturer. Entry into the world of the Apple multimedia box starts at 110 euros, although the devices are also available in stores at a much lower price.

The terms of the offer state that the voucher code will be issued if the device is purchased from a “qualified retail outlet”. However, this is only about Apple itself – i.e. Apple stores, Apple Online Store, Apple Store App or telephone sales by Apple itself. That’s a shame because you can’t benefit from cheaper retail prices. The campaign currently runs until August 15, but it is unclear whether Apple will extend it. You get one voucher card per Apple TV, customers can purchase a maximum of two devices. The offer is “subject to availability”.

Sale because of new devices?

What is behind the action remains unclear. It is conceivable that Apple would like to empty its warehouse to make room for the next generation of Apple TV devices. The current version of the Apple TV 4K was released last year, including the new remote control. Visually, the model does not differ from its predecessors. Internally, it comes with a newer SoC, the Apple A12 Bionic, which was first built into the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR released in 2018.

Apple watchers like Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman believe that Apple could release a new Apple TV device later this year – then probably with the Apple A14 from the iPhone 12 of 2020. It should also have more RAM to deliver better gaming opportunities. It remains unclear whether the hardware will change – it has long been hoped that Apple could also bring its multimedia box onto the market in the form of a stick.



(bsc)

