Apple discontinues feature that warns about child abuse images in iCloud and iMessage

Apple has begun testing an iMessage and iCloud feature that analyzes and warns about child sexual content to tackle this type of abuse right at the source. Now the company has confirmed that this function will be officially discontinued according to information from WIRED.

The analysis of the photos was done with artificial intelligence integrated into iCloud, thus ensuring that the privacy of users was not compromised. Despite everything, this was not enough to convince groups of researchers and digital rights, who reacted on the internet protesting against the resource for suspecting an invasion of privacy.





In a statement, Apple says: We have decided not yet to move forward with our previously proposed CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse) detection tool for iCloud Photos. Children can be protected without companies combing through personal data, and we will continue to work with governments, child advocates and other companies to help protect young people, preserve their right to privacy and make the internet a safer place for children and for others. all of us. - Advertisement - In addition, Apple claims that it will now only scan and blur photos with explicit sexual content sent in iMessage. Another interesting novelty also includes support for end-to-end encryption for iCloud, which certainly should redeem part of Apple’s reputation when it comes to privacy.

Original article (11/10/2021) Apple tests beta version of iMessage feature that warns kids about nude images

Apple announced on Tuesday (9) that it will begin beta testing a new text messaging feature designed to protect children from sending or receiving nude images. The initiative is part of a series of company projects to combat child sexual exploitation. The new iMessage feature will analyze attachments in messages sent to users marked as children to determine if the attachments contain nudity. Apple said it will keep encrypting messages as part of the process and that the feature is designed so that no photos or indications of detection leave the device.

Initially, Apple intended to alert parents of children under the age of 13 if the children saw or sent an image that it detected as being at risk. Now the app will allow children to choose whether to alert someone they trust. And the choice is separate from seeing the image. The move is part of the company's goal of adding child protection tools to its devices. Earlier this year, Apple had announced that it had plans to detect child exploitation images being stored on some Apple devices.




