Apple, developers can now manage app prices more flexibly

Apple, developers can now manage app prices more flexibly

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Earlier last December, Apple announced what we can call “the biggest change” to the App Store pricing mechanism. In fact, the developers were offered the possibility of choose from 900 different price points, almost ten times more than the number of prices previously available for most apps. In addition, new tools have also arrived for make pricing easier by country or region of the store, to manage changes in exchange rates and much more.

The new pricing options were immediately available for all apps that offer auto-renewing subscriptions. Starting today, however, developers will also be able to use them for all other apps and in-app purchases, including paid apps and one-time in-app purchases.

NEW INCREASES AVAILABLE
The new system includes an additional 600 prices to choose from, and 100 higher price levels, available upon request. To give developers even greater flexibility, possible pricing (from as low as 0.29 to as high as 10,000, upon request) now offers more choice with incremental increases based on price range (for example, increments of 0.10 up to 10; of 0.50 between 10 and 50; etc.). Apple’s examples are in dollars but the changes affect all 43 currencies and 175 App Store storefronts around the world.

  • Between $0.29 and $9.99 allowed increments Of 10 cents
  • Between $0.49 and $49.99 increments of 50 cents
  • Between $0.99 and $199.99 increments of 1 dollar
  • Between $4.99 and $499.99 increments of 5 dollars
  • Between $9.99 and $999.99 increments of 10 dollars
  • Between $99.99 and $9,999.99 increments of 100 dollars
ADJUSTMENT OF PRICES IN HIGH COUNTRIES AND CURRENCIES

In addition, Apple now allows developers to establish uniform prices globally That “follow the most common pricing conventions in each country or region”. In practice, apps and in-app purchases can be priced more relevantly in different regions. A new option also allows you not to automatically adjust prices to account for tax increases or currency fluctuations.

These news will be in force from 9 May 2023 when Apple will update prices in all 175 App Store storefronts. If no changes are made, Apple will automatically update them using the price chosen as the basis in the United States.

