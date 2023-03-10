Apple, developers can now manage app prices more flexibly

Earlier last December, Apple announced what we can call “the biggest change” to the App Store pricing mechanism. In fact, the developers were offered the possibility of choose from 900 different price points, almost ten times more than the number of prices previously available for most apps. In addition, new tools have also arrived for make pricing easier by country or region of the store, to manage changes in exchange rates and much more. The new pricing options were immediately available for all apps that offer auto-renewing subscriptions. Starting today, however, developers will also be able to use them for all other apps and in-app purchases, including paid apps and one-time in-app purchases.

NEW INCREASES AVAILABLE

The new system includes an additional 600 prices to choose from, and 100 higher price levels, available upon request. To give developers even greater flexibility, possible pricing (from as low as 0.29 to as high as 10,000, upon request) now offers more choice with incremental increases based on price range (for example, increments of 0.10 up to 10; of 0.50 between 10 and 50; etc.). Apple's examples are in dollars but the changes affect all 43 currencies and 175 App Store storefronts around the world. Between $0.29 and $9.99 allowed increments Of 10 cents

allowed Of Between $0.49 and $49.99 increments of 50 cents

increments of Between $0.99 and $199.99 increments of 1 dollar

increments of Between $4.99 and $499.99 increments of 5 dollars

increments of Between $9.99 and $999.99 increments of 10 dollars

increments of Between $99.99 and $9,999.99 increments of 100 dollars

ADJUSTMENT OF PRICES IN HIGH COUNTRIES AND CURRENCIES