Manzana has discovered a possible sound issue on certain iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices due to a faulty component in the receiver module.

The affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021, as explained by Apple on its support page.

If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when making or receiving calls, you can request a replacement.

The issue only applies to iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones so if you have audio issues with an iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, you are not eligible for this repair program (although your device may still be under warranty depending on when you purchased it).

If your phone has an audio problem and you want to fix it, you can locate an Apple Authorized Service Provider, make an appointment at an Apple Store, or contact Apple Technical Support to arrange mail-in service through the Apple Repair Center. Manzana.

It is important to note that Apple says that “If the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro has damage that prevents completion of the repair (such as a broken screen), it will be necessary to resolve that problem before providing the service. In some cases, this repair may have an additional cost. “

Lastly, the program covers the affected iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro for a period of two years from the unit’s original sale date.



