Apple Design Awards: Here are the awarded apps and games

- Advertisement -

At WWDC 2023, the annual conference for developers from which the new operating systems, the new Macs and the first viewer in Apple’s history came out, Cupertino announced the apps and games that stood out for their design, i.e. for the their innovation and creativity. THE winners of the Apple Design Awards 12 are selected from 36 finalists, 6 categories: inclusion, fun, interaction, social impact, graphics and innovation.

INCLUSION

FUN

INTERACTION

SOCIAL IMPACT

GRAPHICS

INNOVATION

INCLUSION

For the category inclusion the app has been chosen which more than others offers an excellent user experience to anyone, i.e. without placing constraints on language, origins and skills. To soar it is Universe – Website Builderan app that promises anyone to create a website. - Advertisement -

Universe – Website Builder | App Store, Free with in app purchases

Among the games of the same category it wins stitch., Apple Arcade title that offers the user the relaxing and meditative art of embroidery. As the game progresses the difficulty of the motifs increases while the background music soothes and soothes the user. It has been awarded for its support for multiple languages ​​and accessibility options customized for people who are colorblind, visually impaired and sensitive to moving images.

stitch. | App Store, available only with ad subscription Apple Arcade.

here are the finalists of the category inclusion: Passenger Assistance from TRANSREPORT

Anne by Alessandro Di Maio

Ancient Board Game Collection by Klemens Strasser

Finding Hannah of Fein Games GmbH.

FUN

The category fun includes apps and games with memorable, engaging and satisfying experiences, “powered by Apple technologies”. Among the apps it was awarded Duolingo which for many needs no introduction. For others, it is an app that allows you to study languages ​​in a fun way. A redesigned experience has recently arrived and new courses have been introduced for Endangered, Indigenous, and Artistic languages.

Duolingo | App Store, Free with in app purchases

Between the games he won afterplace, “a vintage pixel adventure with a contemporary twist”, Apple’s definition. It’s an indie RPG with a modern twist, where nostalgia, biting humor, and exploration are in perfect balance. afterplace | App Store, 7.99 euros.

- Advertisement -

here are the finalists of the category fun: Creams by The CREME Group Inc.

Chantlings by IORAMA

Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! by GAME FREAK Inc.

Knotwords by Zach Gage and Jack Schlesinger.

INTERACTION

In the category interaction they include apps and games with intuitive interfaces and simple but platform-specific controls. Among the apps the Design Awards prize was awarded to Flighty, offers detailed flight maps, airport navigation and delay prediction. The app intelligently integrates various Apple technologies, such as Siri shortcuts, real-time activities and more. Flighty | App Store, Free with in app purchases. Among the games the palm of the best in the category inclusion she went to railbounda puzzle “easy to start and hard to quit”says Apple. It was chosen for its simplicity, impeccable animations and striking and colorful graphics. - Advertisement -





railbound | App Store, 5.99 euros. here are the finalists of the category interaction: Shuffles by Pinterest by Pinterest, Inc

Tide Guide: Charts & Tables by Condor Digital LLC

Automatoys by Idle Friday LTD

Kimono Cats by HumaNature Studios Inc.

SOCIAL IMPACT

For the category social impact Apple has considered apps and games that “significantly improve the user’s life and shed light on crucial issues”. For this reason, it was among the apps that stood out Headspace, an app with a minimalist interface, captivating videos and illustrations, which promises to make mindfulness accessible to everyone. It integrates with Apple Watch, which means you can start a session anytime, anywhere. Headspace: Mindful Meditation | App Store, Free with in app purchases.

As for the games, it was the winner endinga side-scrolling game that puts us in the role of a fox fighting with her cubs to live on a planet devastated by environmental disaster and the impact of man. Apple will launch several new Macs in 2023, here are all the models planned

ending | App Store, 0.99 euros. here are the finalists of the category social impact: Duolingo by Duolingo, Inc

Sago Mini First Words by Sago Mini

Hindsight by Team Hindsight

Beecarbonize by Charles Games sro

GRAPHICS

The category graphics would need no introduction. Here apps and games featuring sensational visuals, masterfully designed user interface and high-quality animations. To have the upper hand among the apps Any Distance, a training tracker with an avant-garde design and dynamic graphics. It is integrated with Apple Watch and supports Real-time Activities to collect and present fitness data, which can include not only traditional workouts, such as running and cycling, but also wheelchair exercises, running and walks with the stroller and rides on a recumbent bicycle. Any Distance – Workout Tracker | App Store, Free with in app purchases. And even the winning game in the graphics category needs no introduction. AND Resident Evil: Village for Mac, offers masterful graphic details thanks to ProMotion, Metal 3 and extended dynamic range. From the creepy castle in Resident Evil Village to the crumbling factories, the graphics are some of the most realistic and atmospheric on Mac.

Resident Evil Village | Mac App Store, 33.49 euros. here are the finalists of the category graphics: Gentler Streak Health Fitness by Gentler Stories LLC

Riveo of Forge and Form GmbH

Diablo Immortal by Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. and NetEase, Inc.

Endling by HandyGames.

INNOVATION

In the category innovation world-class experience apps and games are included through an innovative use of Apple technologies. Among the apps it won SwingVision: AI Tennis App, which thanks to the use of artificial intelligence and the Neural Engine is a “pocket” tennis coach. SwingVision’s advanced video tracking capabilities help you brilliantly evaluate your form, highlight strengths and suggest areas for improvement – ​​data is gleaned from both the camera and Apple Watch integration.