Apple delays applying child abuse content detection mechanisms

Privacy advocates have not liked the fact that Apple is going to implement a series of mechanisms for the detection of child abuse material in some of its services, the most controversial being the system that it had planned to use in iCloud based on comparison of photos that are uploaded with a database of hashes of images related to child abuse.

In addition to the corresponding criticisms, privacy advocates and other experts believe that these measures could go further whereby governments and other bodies could pressure Apple to search for other types of content that have nothing to do with the protection of minors, reaching situations of surveillance and censorship of citizens.



With all this, from Apple they want to give themselves enough time to establish the corresponding improvements, for which In the coming months they will work considering the comments and opinions of collectives in defense of privacy, before launching these improved security mechanisms, which were originally planned to be launched together with the next update of the different operating systems of the company.

According to a statement from Apple to 9to5Mac:

Last month we announced plans for features designed to help protect children from predators who use communication tools to recruit and exploit them, and to limit the spread of child sexual abuse material.

With regard to changes in plans to introduce the necessary improvements, they point out that:

Based on feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers, and others, we’ve decided to take more time over the next several months to gather feedback and make improvements before releasing these critically important child safety features.

It is paradoxical that the initiative comes from a company that in recent years has been championing the defense of user privacy, especially as a result of the position it took in 2016 with the shooting that occurred in San Bernardino, refusing to cooperate with the FBI to unlock an iPhone device.

At least the good thing about this whole thing is that Apple may take a different approach that makes the defense of the smallest more compatible with the right to privacy of users who use their apps and mobile devices.

As Apple itself says, it will be a matter of a few months before we can learn about the improvements made to its mechanisms.