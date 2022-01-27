Apple debuts a new face for its Apple Watch: Afrofuturistic Unity Lights

Apple keeps the bolt on the faces of its smart watches, surely, to prevent the internet from being filled with designs that they do not consider appropriate for their device, so the only alternative left to the owners of one of these smart watches is that those from Cupertino develop new ones every so often. The last one, which has just been made available to all users, follows that claim trail around social groups that need the push of public visibility to normalize. Today’s one touches on the colors that define African unity, for which Apple has just found a different approach to liven up the spheres of our wrists. Futurism and special effects The sphere that those from Cupertino have just announced takes the name “Lights of unity” and focuses on reproducing the black, green and red colors so characteristic of that movement. In this case, it is a design with classic clock hands, to which they have added a whole string of effects that Apple claims are created with 2D ray tracing, since it simulates “the light and shadow that fall through the watch while the movement of the hands shows and hides the light, changing dynamically throughout the day”. In addition to those design secrets, this watch face has its own literature, which Apple describes as inspired by “Afrofuturism.” Specifically, in the description that we find in the Clock app on the iPhone, they tell us that “this sphere is inspired by Afrofuturism, a philosophy that explores the experience of the African diaspora through science, technology and self-empowerment”. In addition, “the hour and minute hands emit a light that reveals their position and that of other elements to express the idea of ​​visibility and invisibility.” This new design is available in red and green or black and white and we can customize it with hour markers and, if we choose the circular version, up to four complications in each of the corners. If we want to complete the set, in addition to this sphere we will have a new loop strap also inspired by the colors of that same movement, and which Apple has called Black Unity Braided Solo Loop, with the same objective of making visible groups that still suffer some kind of social discrimination. >